Geraldine 'Gerry' Purvis

Former Billings resident Geraldine Purvis 'Gerry', 85, died April 2, 2021 with her daughter Kathy by her side in Lovell, WY.

A memorial service will be held this summer in Billings. Gerry was born April 24, 1935 in Lincoln, NE. At 9, she moved with her parents to Goodland, KS, where she met her husband, Wayne Purvis. Wayne and Gerry started a family in Goodland, eventually settling in Billings, MT in 1963.

Gerry worked many years as a surgical technician at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings. After retiring, she volunteered for several organizations including the Cop Shop and Phone a Friend.

Gerry was a member at Faith Evangelical Church for many years and worked in the library there. She was a voracious reader, loved history, travel and crossword puzzles, but saved the biggest part of her heart for her five kids, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Purvis is survived by her husband Wayne of Lovell, WY, daughter Kathy DeHaan of Powell, and son Larry Purvis of Denver, CO.

She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ruth Gordon of Goodland, KS, and sons Richard and Daniel of Billings and Jonathan of San Francisco, CA.

The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at New Horizons Care Center in Lovell, WY for their care, kindness and professionalism.