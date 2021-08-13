Geraldine (Jeri) Velda Neumann Roukema

Jeri peacefully passed away on August 10, 2021, at the age of 101. Jeri was born in Gackle, North Dakota on Dec. 1, 1919, a daughter of Arthur and Margaret Neumann. The family moved to Montana when she was one. She grew up in Reed Point, Montana where her father ran a hardware store that also sold Chevrolets. She was valedictorian of her high school class. Jeri attended Montana State College (MSU Bozeman) and Eastern Montana Normal School (MSU Billings) where she received her teachers' certificate. She taught school in Judith Gap, Columbus and Big Timber. After WWII, Jeri along with her sister Elda earned their bachelor of arts degree in education from Colorado State College of Education, at Greeley, Colorado (UNC). She met her husband of 64 years, Ralph Roukema, in Greeley. They traveled to El Paso, TX on New Year's Eve in 1947, but had to keep their marriage under wraps for the remainder of the school year because teachers in Big Timber could not be married.
Jeri and Ralph settled in Billings where they raised their three children. Teaching at home after school, Jeri was a piano teacher for over 40 years retiring in 1990. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Jeri actively supported and encouraged her children in many activities including sports, scouting, music, camping, boating and many others.
After the kids went off to school, Jeri and Ralph traveled extensively around the United States in their motor home and took trips throughout the world. Destinations included many countries in Europe as well as, China, Brazil, Russia, Egypt, Australia and others.
Jeri was preceded in death by her husband Ralph in May 2012, her brother Adelbert Neumann in Jan. 2018 and her sister Elda Kincaid in Dec. 2018. She is survived by two sons William (Donna) Roukema, John (Linda) Roukema, a daughter Margaret Chevalier, seven grandchildren Chandra, Erica, Sean, Keely, Scott, JT and Matthew, and ten great grandchildren Maya, Phoebe, Caroline, Rosemary, Sophie, Laina, Leland, Ava, Nell and Theodore.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave.
