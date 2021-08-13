Geraldine (Jeri) Velda Neumann Roukema

Jeri peacefully passed away on August 10, 2021, at the age of 101. Jeri was born in Gackle, North Dakota on Dec. 1, 1919, a daughter of Arthur and Margaret Neumann. The family moved to Montana when she was one. She grew up in Reed Point, Montana where her father ran a hardware store that also sold Chevrolets. She was valedictorian of her high school class. Jeri attended Montana State College (MSU Bozeman) and Eastern Montana Normal School (MSU Billings) where she received her teachers' certificate. She taught school in Judith Gap, Columbus and Big Timber. After WWII, Jeri along with her sister Elda earned their bachelor of arts degree in education from Colorado State College of Education, at Greeley, Colorado (UNC). She met her husband of 64 years, Ralph Roukema, in Greeley. They traveled to El Paso, TX on New Year's Eve in 1947, but had to keep their marriage under wraps for the remainder of the school year because teachers in Big Timber could not be married.