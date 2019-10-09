Geraldine Knaub Ketterling, 81, of Worden lost her battle with COPD and Lung Cancer on Oct. 7, 2019. She fought bravely but Heaven has now gained another Angel.
Geraldine married Leonard Ketterling July 27, 1955 and to this union they had seven children.
Geraldine is survived by her seven children. Brad (Kathy) Ketterling of Worden, Brenda (Dave) Domke of Billings, Bruce (Chris) Ketterling of Billings, Bernice (Jess) LePage of Shepherd, Bev Spect of Billings, Barry (Shannon) Ketterling of Casper, WY and Blake Ketterling of Worden. Her mom, Esther Knaub of Billings, sister Marlene (Phil) Fenwick and brother Roger Knaub all of Billings. She has 23 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. She is survived by numerous sister in laws and a brother in law and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, dad,Phillip, 1 grandchild and 2 great grandchildren, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Funeral services will be Friday Oct. 11, 2019 at 2pm at Smith’s Funeral Chapel at 927 S 27th St. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow at Homesteader Hall Huntley MT.
