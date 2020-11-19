Geraldine Loveridge
Geraldine 'Gerry' Lois Loveridge passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, due to complications from surgery and COVID-19. She was born on Sept. 2, 1932, in Salt Lake City, to Elbert Mark Robinson and Ruby J. Jensen.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Margery Manzari and Bernice Clark and their spouses; her husband, James H. Loveridge; and great-grandson, Jonathon Shirley. She is survived by her children, Susan Shirley (Keith) and Robert Loveridge (Brooke); six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private service for family and close friends will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 1640 Broadmoor in Billings. The viewing will be at 12 noon.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
