Gerard 'Jerry' Schuster of Bozeman, MT, formerly of Wolf Point, MT, passed away at home on June 8, 2021. Jerry was born to Ed and Delia Schuster in Glasgow, Montana on August 21, 1945 and is survived by his wife, Theresa.

Jerry spent many of his early years at St. Thomas in Great Falls, MT. He graduated from the Richardton Abbey High School in North Dakota. His graduation from the University of Montana with a degree of D. Juris was interrupted by a two-year stint in the Army that included a tour in Vietnam.

He began his law practice in Wolf Point, MT and remained there for 40 years. He wore many 'hats' in Wolf Point, often all at the same time. His positions included City Attorney, Deputy County Attorney, Federal Magistrate, and Fort Peck Tribal Appellate Court Judge, as well as serving the area in his private practice.

Jerry was an active member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Wolf Point. Jerry was an avid member of Jaycees and one of the initial members of the 100 Club of Wolf Point.