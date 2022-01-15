Gerd Steckel

In the early 1980s, Gerd was granted a teaching assistant position in the German department in The College of Liberal Arts at The University of Minnesota. He moved to Minneapolis and studied 18th and 19th century Romanticism. He admired his mentors and some authors (Schilling, Lessing, Kafke, to name a few) and spent many years thinking of himself as a writer. In truth, the writing wasn't his acumen; teaching was, just as it had been when he conversed with children at the summer camps and grilled his oldest great niece.

Gerd had an excellent mind. He was a writer but was never satisfied with what he wrote. It could always be better, whether in writing or in spoken language. As he came to understand his gifts, the teaching flourished. He loved to research, and to converse. Immigration policy and contemporary social and literary issues gained most of his attention in his later academic years. He presented at conferences and developed coursework with these topics front and center, collaborating with professors across disciplines to prepare university students for competition with students from all over the United States. He and his colleagues from Minnesota, Idaho, Germany, and around the globe greatly valued each other's friendship, thinking, and camaraderie.