Germaine Berube Stivers

Germaine Marie Berube Stivers, after battling cancer for 8 years, passed away in the early morning of Jan. 14, 2022.

A funeral to celebrate Germaine's life will be held on Saturday April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Fergus High School auditorium. A reception and fellowship will follow in the school lobby. Please come.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Germaine's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com