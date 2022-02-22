Germaine Berube Stivers

Germaine Marie Berube Stivers, after battling cancer for 8 years, passed away in the early morning of Jan. 14, 2022.
A funeral to celebrate Germaine's life will be held on Saturday April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Fergus High School auditorium. A reception and fellowship will follow in the school lobby. Please come.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Germaine's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.