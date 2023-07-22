Gerri Margaret Kober, age 80, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2023, at her home in Butte, MT, with her best furry friend, Simon (Schnoodle) nearby. Gerri was born on April 20, 1943, in Great Falls, MT, to Alvin Maury Keller and Kathleen Mae (Conlin) Keller. She was raised in Great Falls, Billings, and Cody, WY, but moved back to Billings and graduated from Central Catholic High. She then graduated from Acme Beauty College and eventually opened Klip Korner in Lockwood. Gerri had a long, colorful career as a beautician, mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her three sons and two siblings: Brian (Tammy) Kober of Big Timber, Brent (Tora) Kober of Billings, Blake (Stacey) Kober of Firestone, CO; her sister, Sharon Ann Miller of Billings and brother, Richard Lee Keller of Belgrade.

Throughout her life, she always had a big heart and was known for adopting a pound pup or sponsoring an at-risk youth. Gerri loved spending time with her family, friends, and church group but especially enjoyed time with her amazing grandkids: Teal, Tionna, Clara, Lane, Tayla, and Alex.

Gerri loved life and made the most of every moment of it... she will be greatly missed. She wished to be cremated and spread at a location that was near and dear to her heart. Her final resting place will be at the base of the Beartooth Mountains near a cabin where her family spent many summer vacations outside of Nye, MT.