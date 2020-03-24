Gertrude Elaine Pentecost

You have free articles remaining.
Gertrude Elaine Fourtner Pentecost
Gertrude Elaine Fourtner Pentecost passed away March 20, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Home in Billings with family by her side. Elaine ‘Pinky' was born in Forsyth, Dec. 29, 1925. After graduating from High School she moved to Lewistown where she received her training at St. Joseph Hospital to be a registered nurse. She married Charles ‘Chuck' Edward Pentecost in Lewistown in 1950. Charles passed away in 1995. They are survived by their children Claudette Hanisch (Spokane, Washington), Michael (Bozeman), Carol Adams (Park City, Montana), Jeffrey (Portland, Oregon), Robert (Billings), Barb Morris (Lewistown), and Theresa Carter (Princeton, Idaho). She has seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Elaine requested that no memorial service be held. Her unconditional love touched everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com
