Gilbert N. Whitmer passed away on Jan. 1, 2022 at the age of 79. He was born in 1942 to Edgar and Josephine Whitmer.
He was raised on a wheat farm near Richey, Montana and attended elementary and high school in Richey. He earned his bachelor of science and juris doctor degrees from the University of Colorado at Boulder, Colorado, and he became General Counsel of the National Farmers Union Insurance Companies headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Edith Graber. He is survived by his sisters Ethel Fisk and Phyllis Peterson. Cremation has occurred and interment was at the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive, Montana.
