Ginny Helmer

Mary Virginia “Ginny” Johnson Helmer, 93, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Ginny was born on Oct. 15, 1928, to Alfred and Lou Mary Johnson in Kalispell. She was the youngest of two children. Ginny graduated from the University of Montana in Home Economics and received a master's in retail from New York University. She worked in the retail industry in New York and Seattle.

In 1954, Ginny was the original inspiration for the “Love Boat” series. While cruising on the Kungsholm Cruise Line around South America, Ginny met Doc. After a shipboard romance (yes, it actually can happen), she married the ship's dentist, Tom Helmer. They spent most of their married years in Billings and summers were spent at her beloved Flathead Lake home.

No one loved a laugh more than Ginny. With Tom by her side, the laughter and antics delighted all those around them. Ginny was always ready with her sparkling smile and sense of adventure. As captain of the boat, Ginny was game for fun on the lake. Countless hours were spent riding wild waves, pulling water skiers, trolling for fish and guiding sunset cruises. Ginny and Tom also found adventure through travel. They enjoyed the majesty of nature while visiting many national parks. They appreciated the history of any place they visited. They attended Sunday church service in any town they were in. Ginny had the gift of enjoying life whatever her circumstance, wherever she was.

Throughout her life, Ginny was privileged to have had lasting friendships. Ginny and Tom's bridge and dinner clubs were a rich source of these treasured friendships, deeply caring and, of course, laughs galore. She was a member of PEO, church circle and many Bible studies. Ginny was light of heart and deep in spirit. She will be remembered as a friend always on call, kind, thoughtful and empathetic.

Ginny's devotion to her family and friends was in evidence every day. Her delicious meals were prepared lovingly and brought everyone to the table for conversation and rollicking times. Her tables were always beautifully appointed. Ginny was famous for her homemade bread, rolls, jam, pie and almond roca. She has left us with an immeasurable wealth of memories.

How wonderful that Ginny was fashioned in Heaven just for our family. She taught us through example to be enthusiastic for life, to love God and care deeply for others.

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Tom. She is survived by three children, Bruce (Carrie) Helmer, Jill (Allen) Blackford, Cindy (Tom) Agamenoni; as well as five loving grandchildren, Kelly (Andrew) Bruni, Mark (Sherine) Blackford, Jason Blackford, Erin and Shelbi Agamenoni; two great-grandchildren, Selah and Loic, and one on the way.

A family service is planned at Flathead Lake for April 16, 2022.

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL — ENJOY IT!