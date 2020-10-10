 Skip to main content
Gladys F. Johnson
Gladys F. Johnson

Gladys F. Johnson, 97, of Ballantine passed away Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 at St. John's United.

Cremation has taken place and private graveside services will be held in White Sulphur Springs at a later date.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

