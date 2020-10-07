 Skip to main content
Gladys Henry
Gladys ‘Toots' Henry slipped into heaven on Oct. 2, 2020. Funeral Service will be Saturday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. at Laurel United Methodist Church; 307 W. 4th St., Laurel. A reception will follow at the Locomotive Inn, 310 S 1st Street, Laurel. For full obituary, see Smith Funeral Chapels www.https://smithfuneralchapels.com.

