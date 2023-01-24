With heavy hearts we announce the death of Gladys L Marcotte (Billings Montana) who passed away on January 16, at the age of 88 just 1 day short of 89.

Gladys was born and raised in Malta Montana after graduation she went to X-Ray school. She then went on to work for over 40 years as an X-Ray Tech. She married Richard Marcotte in October 1955. They had two children, a son Edwin Marcotte (Tracy) and a daughter Laurie Marcotte (Burchett) Ron. They also had 3 grandchildren Amanda, Jessica and Rachel, and 4 Great-grandchildren Abigail, Seth, Tucker and Jovie.

Gladys had a huge passion for riding and showing horses for over 50 years, when she was done showing horses she became the best supporter and cheerleader for her family who shared her passion for showing horses. She was loved and cherished by many she will be missed.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday the 28th, at Saint Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Lane Billings, MT 59105 reception will follow.

Memorial Donations will be accepted to help sponsor horse show events at 5707 Larimer in Billings, MT 59105.