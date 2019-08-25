Gladys Lenore Grimm (Espeland), age 90, passed away of natural causes August 22, 2019 in Billings.
Gladys was born on August 8, 1929 in Grenora, North Dakota, to parents Selmer M. Espeland and Emma A. Espeland (Holmgren). She was raised on the family homestead by Selmer and Mabel Espeland (Stoner, Ray Stoner). She graduated from Westby High School, and attended Northern Montana College where she received a teaching certificate.
She married Thomas R. Grimm on Oct. 10, 1953. The couple raised six children together, including Tom’s three daughters from a previous marriage, and two sons and a daughter they had together.
Gladys greatly enjoyed visits with her family and was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Gladys was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in real estate for most of her life. She was a licensed real estate broker and had her own real estate companies in Billings. She enjoyed painting sceneries, snow skiing, and volunteering at Good Shepherd Church, the Billings School District, and the Alberta Bair Theater.
Gladys is survived by her daughter Sharon (Jim) Parker of Fairfield; daughter Joanne of Glasgow; son John (Tracie) Grimm of Helena; son Don (Deb) of Helena; and daughter Geanine (Mitch) Pratt of Billings. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tom; daughter Janice McCabe; and granddaughter Deanna McCabe of Circle. Gladys also leaves behind four brothers and two sisters, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Gladys’ life. Her family would like to thank all who cared for Gladys in her final days. Memorials in her name may be made to the charity of your choice.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
