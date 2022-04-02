 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gladys Mae Schultz

Gladys Mae Schultz

Gladys Mae Schultz passed away on March 30, 2022 in Billings. She was born March 24, 1929 in Hansboro, N.D. to Clarence John Boppre and Mary Louise Bercier.

A Funeral Service will be held Fri., April 8, 2022, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. For a full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

