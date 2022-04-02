Gladys Mae Schultz passed away on March 30, 2022 in Billings. She was born March 24, 1929 in Hansboro, N.D. to Clarence John Boppre and Mary Louise Bercier.
A Funeral Service will be held Fri., April 8, 2022, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. For a full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
