Gladys Stenberg, 84, of McLeod passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday August 12 at the Big Timber Lutheran Church with interment following at Mountain View Cemetery.

