Glen Lois LaFurge

Glen Lois LaFurge, 84, of Billings passed away Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022 at St. Vincent HealthCare.

Viewing will be from 11 a.m. -12:45 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Heights Family Funeral Home with funeral services following at 1 p.m. with interment following at Rockvale Cemetery.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

