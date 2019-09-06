Glen Russell Ausen, 95, passed away Sept. 4, 2019, with his family by his side. Glen was born in Alden Township, WI on July 18, 1924, to Martin and Gertrude Engel Ausen. He was the fourth of eight children. After graduation from high school in Amery, WI, he enlisted in the navy and served on the hospital ship USS Bountiful as a corpsman during WWII. His ship was the first to evacuate wounded from Iwo Jima.
Following the war he attended the University of Wisconsin at River Falls. While there he met Ruth Woods, a fellow student who was working at the boarding house where he was living. They were married June 5, 1948, in Webster, WI. Upon graduation from college they moved to Montana where they started their teaching careers at Ekalaka. From there they moved to Harlem and he earned his master’s degree at the University of Montana. His administrative career took them to Glasgow, Culbertson, Colstrip, Bridger, Deer Lodge and Wyola.
Glen enjoyed traveling, hunting and was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage, actually liked lutefisk and taught his children the value of hard work. He was privileged to go on the Montana Honor Flight in the spring of 2015. He spent the last year and a half as a resident of The Springs at Grand Park where he was lovingly cared for by the staff there in addition to the staff at Compassus Hospice.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, wife Ruth (married 46 years), second wife Helen (married 21 years), son Stanley, grandson Jeremy Sikkenga and his seven siblings. He is survived by his four children: Sheila (John) Sikkenga of Sheridan, WY; Sandy (Dick) Taylor of Billings; Sam (partner Lori Hodges) of Billings and Steve (Deb) of Park City. In addition he is survived by his 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. They all agree he was tougher than woodpecker lips.
Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred next to his wife Ruth. There will be a graveside memorial service at the Bridger Cemetery on Thursday, September 12, at 3 p.m.
