Glenice Jean Honrud, 90, passed away in the evening on Feb. 27, 2021, after a short battle with cancer and kidney disease. She was born June 19, 1930.
Glenice was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, L.O. Honrud, Jr., on May 28, 2011.
She is survived by her three children, Dennis (Mary) Honrud of Glasgow, Bev (Larry) Tade of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Shyla (Jim) Whitcomb of Quincy, Washington.
Service will be held Saturday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at the Opheim Community Church, with committal at noon at Highland Cemetery in Glasgow. There will be a luncheon following at 1 p.m. at the Cottonwood Inn.
