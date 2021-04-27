 Skip to main content
Glenn Braatz, 81, of Billings. Passed away in his sleep April 25, 2021. At Glenn's request there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, remember him fondly next time you stop for a cup of coffee on the road.

To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com

