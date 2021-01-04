Glenn E. Morris, 89, passed away Dec. 31, 2020 at Westview Healthcare Center.
He was born Dec. 19, 1931 in Bridger, Montana, to Faye Anderson Morris and Frank Earl Morris.
The family moved to North Fork above Cody, Wyoming, living at Buffalo Bill's Hunting Ranch. They later moved to North Fork near Buffalo Bill Dam and later to Cody.
He attended schools in Cody, Wyoming, graduating in 1949. He enlisted in the Korean War with the 300th Armored Field Artillery Battalion. During his service, he received two bronze stars. After the war, he married Olive Sherod on Jan. 6, 1953.
They moved to Sheridan where he was employed by the State of Wyoming and Sheridan County as a predator control specialist for 43 years. His job took him to the Big Horn Mountains for many summers. He had many wonderful outdoor adventures he would share about the Big Horn Mountains and Sheridan County. Glenn retired in Dec. 1996.
Glenn and his wife enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and gardening.
He never lost his passion for gardening, reading and being outdoors.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Faye and Frank Morris and brother-in-law Melvin Hill. He is survived by his two children Diane Mitchell (Jim) and Brian Morris, sister Sue Hill of Montgomery, Texas, nieces and one nephew.
He belonged the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Sheridan and Sheridan NARFE. He was very active with the Reunions of the Wyoming 300th Armored Field Artillery Battalion (AFA) from the Korean War for many years. He organized the 50th Reunion of the unit in Sheridan, Wyoming in 2000. He was very proud of 300th AFA being the most decorated military unit in Wyoming history.
Cremation has taken place and he will be buried by his wife at the Cody Cemetery. No services are planned per his request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may benefit the HUB Senior Center at 211 Smith St. Sheridan, WY. 82801.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
