Glenn E. Morris, 89, passed away Dec. 31, 2020 at Westview Healthcare Center.

He was born Dec. 19, 1931 in Bridger, Montana, to Faye Anderson Morris and Frank Earl Morris.

The family moved to North Fork above Cody, Wyoming, living at Buffalo Bill's Hunting Ranch. They later moved to North Fork near Buffalo Bill Dam and later to Cody.

He attended schools in Cody, Wyoming, graduating in 1949. He enlisted in the Korean War with the 300th Armored Field Artillery Battalion. During his service, he received two bronze stars. After the war, he married Olive Sherod on Jan. 6, 1953.

They moved to Sheridan where he was employed by the State of Wyoming and Sheridan County as a predator control specialist for 43 years. His job took him to the Big Horn Mountains for many summers. He had many wonderful outdoor adventures he would share about the Big Horn Mountains and Sheridan County. Glenn retired in Dec. 1996.

Glenn and his wife enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and gardening.

He never lost his passion for gardening, reading and being outdoors.