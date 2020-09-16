Glenn Edward Miller

Glenn was a loyal Raiders fan, a true Gonzaga fan, and a proud Plentywood Wildcat fan. Glenn enjoyed snowmobiling, ice fishing at Little Bear Lake, and goose and pheasant hunting with his dogs. He forged many strong friendships along the way, and his out of state hunting buddies referred to him as ‘Mr. Cabella.' He was also an avid big game hunter and took pride in his pack horses. The Bob Marshall Wilderness was a favorite destination.

Glenn's true passion was golf. He was very active in the Plentywood Golf Club, overseeing many improvements over the years. He volunteered as a golf coach at Plentywood High School for many years. Many of Glenn's former golf students continued to keep in touch with him, relaying their family golf stories, and he loved hearing from them. Glenn golfed competitively in the Montana State Seniors Championship Golf Tournament for several years. One of the highlights of Glenn's life was attending the Masters in Augusta, Georgia with his nephew, Ty Heppner.

After Glenn's ALS diagnosis at Mayo Clinic in 2015, he told Myrnette, ‘We're going to live, love, laugh, pray, and mix it up a little bit.' And that's exactly what he did.