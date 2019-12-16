MISSOULA — Glenn H. Kautz, former Billings resident, passed away at his home in Missoula on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the age of 87. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 2pm at the First Lutheran Church, 2808 South Ave. West, Missoula, with a reception to follow. Condolences for the family may be left at www.cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
