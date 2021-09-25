 Skip to main content
Glenna M. Love
Glenna M. Love was born to Elmer and Daisy Bennett on July 14, 1938, in Billings She passed away at age 83 at St. Vincent Healthcare after a short illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; brother Richard; brother Roy; sister Helen; and half-sister Isabelle.

She is survived by her sister, Ethel (Garry) Crosser; and daughters, Hope (Spencer) Irwin, Fay Love, Toni (Greg) Fisher and Gayl (Steven Kroll); and three grandsons.

No services are planned. Cremation has taken place.

Donations may be made to YVAS, BARK, Help for Homeless Pets or the animal rescue of your choice.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

