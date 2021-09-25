Glenna M. Love was born to Elmer and Daisy Bennett on July 14, 1938, in Billings She passed away at age 83 at St. Vincent Healthcare after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; brother Richard; brother Roy; sister Helen; and half-sister Isabelle.
She is survived by her sister, Ethel (Garry) Crosser; and daughters, Hope (Spencer) Irwin, Fay Love, Toni (Greg) Fisher and Gayl (Steven Kroll); and three grandsons.
No services are planned. Cremation has taken place.
Donations may be made to YVAS, BARK, Help for Homeless Pets or the animal rescue of your choice.
