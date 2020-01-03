Gloria Ann Kappel, 83, passed away from Alzheimer's disease on December 24, 2019 with her daughter Denise at her side, and with daughter Debe and son David in spirit as they could not be there physically.
Gloria was born on December 20, 1936 in Roundup, Montana to Grace and William "Buster" Wells. She married the love of her life, George Kappel, on June 6, 1953, and they began farming next to the Kappel family farm in Park City, Montana. The marriage was blessed with three children: David, Deborah, and Denise. Gloria embraced farm life and was especially fond of the farm animals. George and Gloria became known for extending hospitality, for putting on a feast for anyone who stopped by and even offering a place to stay.
In 1965, George and Gloria dedicated their lives to serve their creator and life giver Jehovah God. For over 40 years, they operated a janitorial business. This allowed them more time to teach others about the promises of what God's Kingdom would bring to humankind. They were well known in the community as honest and loving people.
Gloria had a very deep love for people and didn't mind showing it, by telling anyone who met her, "You can call me Grandma." In her heart she was everyone's grandma! She loved giving hugs and kisses to everyone. Even though Alzheimer's took her mind, it never took her heart in demonstrating her love for her children and family and her spiritual family.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband George, and her parents Grace and William Wells. She is survived by her stepfather Bill Jazkowiak (Marlene); sisters Anna Haley (Bill), Beverly Finkbeiner (Russell); brother John Wells (Marlene); her son David; daughters Deborah Crump (Kirk), Denise O'Bleness (Philip); 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
We look forward to the time when we will see the fulfillment of Revelation 21:5: "Look! I am making all things new, for these words are faithful and true!" A time when our minds and bodies will be whole, no pain and no suffering!
The family would like to thank all the staff at Rosetta Assisted Living for taking such good car of Mom and loving her as "Grandma"! You hold a special place in our hearts!
Memorial Service will be January 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1115 S. Reserve St., Missoula, MT. Reception will follow at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W. Broadway, Missoula. Graveside service will be at a later date in Park City, Montana.
