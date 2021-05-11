 Skip to main content
Gloria Ann McDonald, 81, of Billings, Montana passed away May 4, 2021 peacefully surrounded by her family whom loved her dearly.

She was born to the late Johnnie and Gertrude Gilman, Dec. 1, 1939 in Minot, North Dakota. The family later moved to Montana where Gloria and her sisters Mary and Pearl spent their early years on various ranches around the Powder River area before moving to Miles City, Montana. Gloria graduated from Custer County High School in 1957 where she met the love of her life, Lloyd Alexander McDonald, II, to her he was ‘LA'.

She married LA in 1958 in Blackfoot, Idaho and later they moved to Billings, Montana. Gloria is survived by her four children: Arla Mars of Billings; Traci (Gloria) McDonald of Arizona; Natalie (Rick) Kliebenstein of California; Jason (Corrine) McDonald of Billings and her sister Mary (Dick) Sturtz of Broadus, Montana. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren with three great-grandchildren on the way. Gloria is predeceased by Lloyd Alexander McDonald, II, her two children: Debbie Ann McDonald and Lloyd Alexander McDonald, III and her sister Pearl Lucille Sturtz.

Gloria was the happiest with the people she loved the most, her family. Whether it was going on a long drive in the country or her most favorite thing, antique shopping, she loved to do it with us. She always was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need with no expectations, that was as she said ‘her daddy's way'. Gloria was extremely proud of her family, and leaves nothing but beautiful memories.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, 2920 13th Street West in Billings. The family requests that people make donations in support of St. Judes, in lieu of sending flowers.

