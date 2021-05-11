Gloria Ann McDonald

Gloria Ann McDonald, 81, of Billings, Montana passed away May 4, 2021 peacefully surrounded by her family whom loved her dearly.

She was born to the late Johnnie and Gertrude Gilman, Dec. 1, 1939 in Minot, North Dakota. The family later moved to Montana where Gloria and her sisters Mary and Pearl spent their early years on various ranches around the Powder River area before moving to Miles City, Montana. Gloria graduated from Custer County High School in 1957 where she met the love of her life, Lloyd Alexander McDonald, II, to her he was ‘LA'.

She married LA in 1958 in Blackfoot, Idaho and later they moved to Billings, Montana. Gloria is survived by her four children: Arla Mars of Billings; Traci (Gloria) McDonald of Arizona; Natalie (Rick) Kliebenstein of California; Jason (Corrine) McDonald of Billings and her sister Mary (Dick) Sturtz of Broadus, Montana. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren with three great-grandchildren on the way. Gloria is predeceased by Lloyd Alexander McDonald, II, her two children: Debbie Ann McDonald and Lloyd Alexander McDonald, III and her sister Pearl Lucille Sturtz.