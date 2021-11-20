I think of my mom as being brilliant and beautiful, feisty and funny, gifted and generous, creative and complicated, sensitive and a determined survivor.
Gloria Jane (Bryant) Mawyer peacefully passed away in her home on Oct. 24, 2021, with her family close by, after a brave and determined battle with cancer.
Gloria was engaged all of her 90 years. She loved traveling to foreign countries, discussing her angst with politics (and tuned into the tv show “Chopped ” when she needed to clear her mind), and keeping in touch with her family whom she loved very dearly using the latest technology. She could play the piano, paint, cook, sew and knit expertly and easily, and gave many handmade gifts.
Gloria was born on Oct. 20, 1931, in Atwood, Tennessee, and was the first child of Robert David Bryant and Berta Pugh Bryant. Eleven years later, her sister Gail Bryant Espey was born. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister.
While attending Memphis State University, Gloria met and married the love of her life, Walter Franklin Mawyer “Frank.” They were married for 54 years when he passed away. Together, they had three children of whom she was very proud: Deborah Gail Haskell (Dan), David Franklin Mawyer (Robbie), and Mary Jane Mawyer (Mike).
She has six grandchildren, Erin Haskell Williams, Matt Haskell, Zelda Haskell, Bryant Mawyer, Gibson Mawyer and Forrest Mawyer; and four great-grandchildren, Zach Williams, Bennett Haskell, Owen Haskell and Elise Mawyer.
Gloria always worked very hard all of her life; she decided to go back to college to have a better paying career. She completed her B.S. at Georgia State and worked as a medical technologist and I.T. specialist and a supervisor in the medical lab at the VA in Memphis until she retired.
There will be a memorial celebration of Gloria's life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1903, Billings, MT 59103-1903.
