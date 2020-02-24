Gloria Laverne Jones, of Billings, Mont., went to her heavenly home on Feb. 23, 2020. It was her 81st birthday.

Gloria was born to Clyde and Hallie Roberts and grew up in Roswell, New Mexico. She had three older brothers. She met the love of her life, Don Jones, in Roswell. He noticed her while she was singing in the church choir. After their courtship they married on July 14, 1956. This past year they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gloria and Don gave their lives to doing God’s work. They established and strengthened many churches including Emmanuel Baptist Church in Billings. Gloria served faithfully wherever she was needed as a help-mate to Don and a role model to many. One of the joys of her life was learning sign language to reach the hearing impaired in her community with the gospel of Christ. The impact of her life will be felt for generations. She had a great sense of humor right up to the last days of her life. She was a great mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed!

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and daughter-in-law, Tami Jones.

She is survived by her husband, Don; her son Paul (Patrice) Jones; her daughter Lori (Paul) Husted; her daughter Cari (Tom) Roush; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.