Gloria Steppler Paladichuk
BEAVERTON, OR - Gloria Steppler Paladichuk of Beaverton OR, formerly of Sidney, MT, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St Vincent Medical Center in Beaverton, OR.
Mass of the Christian Burial is at 10:00 am on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Sidney, Montana with Father Jim O'Neil presiding.
A luncheon will follow at Ned Shinnick Hall.
