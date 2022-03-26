Gloria Trevizo went home with the Lord on March 16, 2022 in Billings, Montana. Gloria was born on April 2, 1958 in Seagraves, Texas to Antonio and Margarita Charles.

She was one of 14 children. Antonio (Daddy) had a nickname for each child and hers was “Flaca”. In 1962, the Charles family moved to Wyoming, and in 1968 they finally settled in Billings, Montana. Gloria graduated from Billings Senior High in 1976. On March 10, 1979, she was united in holy matrimony to Jose Trevizo. They were blessed with four children, Alice, Jose, Adan and Gerardo. Gloria was a member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Parish for many years. She loved including and encouraging her children and grandchildren to be involved in the church as well.

Gloria made many friends throughout her working years. She worked at the Sheraton Hotel for many years as well as at COR Enterprises and loved her coworkers and clients. Gloria also found time to do volunteer work. In 2012, Gloria was named Casa Volunteer of the Year. Gloria was the ultimate giver, so selfless and genuine. She was always there to help everyone with whatever she could help you with. She also enjoyed her sudoku puzzles, writing poetry and mapping her family tree. She loved baking, sewing with her grandchildren and spending time with all her family and friends. Gloria loved her husband, children, grandchildren and all her family immensely.

She is survived by her husband Jose Trevizo and her children: Alice (Franky) Duran, Jose (Natocia) Trevizo, Adan Trevizo, Gerardo (Cassandra) Trevizo. Grandma Gloria loved her grandchildren with her whole heart and will watch over them from Heaven: Sabrina, Adan Jr, Mariah, Marissa, Alexandra, Raelicia, Maria, Kaylee, Aubriella, Steven, Solina, Lawrence and Baby Gerardo. Gloria is also survived by her siblings: Frances (Ernest) Shaw, Virginia (Britt) Wicks, Tony (Cheryl) Charles, Josie (Roy) Baxter, Robert Charles, Benito Charles, Margie (Terry) Triplett, Chris (Jose) Charles, Pat Charles and Tom (Wendy) Charles. Gloria also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Gloria is proceeded in death by her parents and brothers Rudy, Santos and Jesse, nephews Eric and San Juan Charles.

Rosary on March 31, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel 925 S 27th St Billings MT 59101. Catholic Mass on April 1, 2022 at 10am at Mary Queen of Peach Catholic Parish 3411 3rd Ave So. Burial following mass at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 1601 Mullowney Ln. Reception to follow at Trinity Lutheran Church 537 Grand Ave.