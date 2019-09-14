{{featured_button_text}}

SCOBEY — After a long illness, Glyn has made his way to heaven.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

An outdoor funeral service will be held Mon, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Prairie Lutheran Church, south of Flaxville.

To plant a tree in memory of Glyn Bjerke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load entries