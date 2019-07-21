{{featured_button_text}}
Gordon C. Brandes passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019, at the age of 93.

Gordie was preceded in death by his first wife, Loni (nee Ronko Kaizumi/Shizuko); and second wife, Sharlene (nee Ahrens); sister, Esther (Henry) Borchert; nephew, William Borchert; cousin, Doris Model; and his Air Force buddy for life, Jack Verburgt. Lovingly survived by nephew, James (Wendy) Borchert; nieces, Barbara Borchert and Patricia (the late Todd) Honeyager; great-nieces and nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephews. Gordie left many, many friends in Milwaukee, where he lived for the first 59 years of his life, and in Billings, where he made a second home until passing.

For complete obituary, see michelottisawyers.com.

