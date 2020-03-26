Gordon Crandell Jr.
Private graveside services for Gordon Crandell Jr. will be conducted in Scobey with a public service to be held at a later date. Gordon N. Crandell, Jr., 90, of Billings and Scobey died at his assisted living residence in Billings on March 22, 2020.

Waller Funeral Home of Scobey has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.wallerscobey.com

