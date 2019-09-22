A good man was called to new life on Friday, Sept. 20. When Gordon Englert married his forever love, Nancy, in 1970, his employer at Equitable Life in Denver told her that she was getting a good man. And so he was.
Gordon was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 1934, the fifth of six children born to Martha and Norbert Englert. He graduated from Cathedral High School and attended the University of Nebraska on a football scholarship. Gordon played quarterback for the Huskers and was especially honored to be able to play in the 1955 Orange Bowl. He graduated with a BS in business. After his two-year army service as a cryptologist in Bussac, France, Gordon moved to Denver, where he met and married Nancy Tibbels. In 1979, Gordon and Nancy, with their children Steven and Molly, moved to Billings, where he worked as risk manager for Yellowstone County.
Gordon was a gentle soul with a sense of humor who loved his family, friends, his dogs, hunting, fly fishing, and the Huskers.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2055 Woody Drive.
An extended obituary may be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Englert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.