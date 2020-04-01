Gordon Krogedal
Gordon Krogedal passed away March 31, 2020. Gordon was born July 17, 1937, in Froid, Montana, to Art and Martha Krogedal and was one of four children. He attended school in Froid and he was the best and worst student in the 4th and 8th grade 'cuz he was the only one in that class. After graduation he moved to Lewistown and worked for Roy Tire Co. and drove cattle truck.
After leaving Lewistown, he and his family moved to Great Falls and worked at Great Falls Tire Co. and they then moved to Butte and he worked at Rocky Mt. Tire Equipment. For a short time they lived in Froid but then moved to Denton MT where he managed a large hog operation for six years.
He moved in the late 80's to Idaho where he worked in the RV business at which time he became a Master Certified RV Technician.
He is survived by three daughters: Connie Carson of Helena; Twana and Fred Bourke of Billings; and Roxann and Greg Buckentin of Denton. He had eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by sisters Bernie Grovom of Helena, Linda Lien and Al of Butte, and sister-in-law Sharon Krogedal of Froid.
Dad enjoyed the outdoors with his girls and their families. His great love was hunting and he always had many stories to share about his past hunting successes.
In his retirement years, he resided in Billings where he made many friends at the senior center and VFW where he loved playing cribbage and pinochle.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Merle Krogedal, grandson Mark Buckentin and brothers-in-law Farrel Lien and Harold Grovom.
Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will take place at a later date.
