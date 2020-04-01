× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gordon Krogedal

Gordon Krogedal passed away March 31, 2020. Gordon was born July 17, 1937, in Froid, Montana, to Art and Martha Krogedal and was one of four children. He attended school in Froid and he was the best and worst student in the 4th and 8th grade 'cuz he was the only one in that class. After graduation he moved to Lewistown and worked for Roy Tire Co. and drove cattle truck.

After leaving Lewistown, he and his family moved to Great Falls and worked at Great Falls Tire Co. and they then moved to Butte and he worked at Rocky Mt. Tire Equipment. For a short time they lived in Froid but then moved to Denton MT where he managed a large hog operation for six years.

He moved in the late 80's to Idaho where he worked in the RV business at which time he became a Master Certified RV Technician.

He is survived by three daughters: Connie Carson of Helena; Twana and Fred Bourke of Billings; and Roxann and Greg Buckentin of Denton. He had eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by sisters Bernie Grovom of Helena, Linda Lien and Al of Butte, and sister-in-law Sharon Krogedal of Froid.