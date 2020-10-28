Gordon L. Kirschenmann
Gordon L. Kirschenmann, 74, of Hardin, passed away Oct. 26, 2020. He worked for many years and retired from Morrison-Knudsen at the Sarpy Creek Coal mine.
He is survived by his children, Michelle (Jerry) Martinez of Rio Rancho, NM, Thomas (Tara) Kirschenmann of Billings, and Jessica Kirschenmann of Billings; his two grandchildren, Zoe and Tripp Gordon Kirschenmann. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Bob & Sherry Kirschenmann of Hardin, Jeanine and Richard Reiss of Helena, Marilyn & Bob Jones of Boise, ID, and Ron Kirschenmann of Alabama. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. At his request, no services are planned. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
