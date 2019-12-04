{{featured_button_text}}

Gordon Leroy Gaub, 79, of Big Timber, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Bozeman Deaconess Health in Bozeman.

He was born on September 28, 1940, in Fallon to Christoph and Olga (Kuehn) Gaub. He was raised and attended school in Sidney.

Gordie joined the United States Air Force in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1961.

He worked many years in Eastern Montana as a sales rep for KFLN Radio in Baker. Gordie found his place in sales and continued down that path as he headed west to settle down in Big Timber as a car salesman until his retirement.  In his pastime, he enjoyed dealing poker and woodworking. 

He was an active member of the Big Timber Evangelical Church.

Gordie was preceded in death by his parents, Christoph and Olga Gaub, one sister, Donna Lou Blanton, and granddaughter, Lisa McJunkin.

He is survived by a son, Greg (Christina) Gaub of Baker and grandchildren Kaytlynn and Austin; daughter, Kathy McJunkin of Spokane, Washington and granddaughter Laura; daughter, Michelle McReynolds (Mark Mathews) of Bozeman and grandsons Kayl and Kayd;  daughter, Joni (Kyle) Sando of Belgrade and grandchildren Devyn, Kameron and Ty.  Gordie is also survived by a brother, Dennis (Terri) Gaub, and two sisters, Delores Tudor and Dianna (Willie) Hanlen, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special thank you to all Gordie’s friends and caregivers who took such wonderful care of him. 

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Big Timber Evangelical Church (302 Bramble Street), with a luncheon following.

Inurnment will be held in Terry at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.stenbergfuneralhome.com

Service information

Dec 6
Memorial Service
Friday, December 6, 2019
11:00AM-1:00PM
Big Timber Evangelical Church
302 Bramble
Big Timber, MT 59011
