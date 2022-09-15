 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gordon W. Charlton

Gordon W. Charlton

ROUNDUP — Gordon W. Charlton, 82, Roundup, MT, passed away September 12, 2022. Viewing at Weir Funeral Home from 5pm-9pm Tuesday September 20. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Roundup, MT, followed by burial, and luncheon at the church.

