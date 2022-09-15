ROUNDUP — Gordon W. Charlton, 82, Roundup, MT, passed away September 12, 2022. Viewing at Weir Funeral Home from 5pm-9pm Tuesday September 20. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Roundup, MT, followed by burial, and luncheon at the church.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.