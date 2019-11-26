CIRCLE — Gordon Waller, age 87, of Circle passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at the McCone County Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Circle. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
