Gordon 'Wayne' Torno
Gordon 'Wayne' Torno

Gordon 'Wayne' Torno

Gordon ‘Wayne' Torno, 89, of Billings passed away Saturday, March 27 at Riverstone Hospice House, a week short of his 90th birthday.

To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

