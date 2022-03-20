 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grace L. Morin

Grace L. Morin

Grace L. Morin, 96, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2022 while residing at RiverStone Health Hospice in Billings, MT.

Grace was born on March 2, 1926 in Belcourt, N.D. She was the second of six children born to Joseph and Mary (Herman) Lavedure. Grace received her primary and secondary education in Belcourt.

Grace was an active member of the Assumption parish in Pembina and faithfully attended Catholic Church in Rolla, N.D. and St. Labre in Ashland.

