Grace L. Morin, 96, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2022 while residing at RiverStone Health Hospice in Billings, MT.
Grace was born on March 2, 1926 in Belcourt, N.D. She was the second of six children born to Joseph and Mary (Herman) Lavedure. Grace received her primary and secondary education in Belcourt.
Grace was an active member of the Assumption parish in Pembina and faithfully attended Catholic Church in Rolla, N.D. and St. Labre in Ashland.
Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.