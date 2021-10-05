Graidon (Grady) Otto Herbel passed away peacefully at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. Graidon was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and an organ donor. Graidon loved God, his family and friends, the US Flag, all animals (except spiders and wasps), and teaching people to-do things. Graidon was a fantastic athlete, never met a stranger (much like his dad and grandpa), and loved all things outdoors. His four favs were his family, friends, country music and fast (loud) pickups. He was listening to COWPOLK BY EDDIE ARNOLD on his way to haul cows earlier Sunday morning, which fit him so well. His honorary pallbearers are all his family and friends. Rest in Peace Grady.