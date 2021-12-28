Grayce Resser Thatcher

Grayce was born in Red Lodge, the 6th child, to George E. Resser and Lillian Frances Adams Resser.

She graduated from Senior High in Billings and married Ross Thatcher, February 13, 1946. Their marriage produced six children. Timothy Norman (Ha), Lillian and Lydia (deceased), Terri (George), Trudy, and Randolph George (deceased).

Grayce was preceded in death by her daughters, her husband, her son, sisters and her brothers.

She is survived by her son Timothy (Ha) and their family (Timothy Ross, sons , Dvante and Jevon William Randolph, April, William and Gabriel; daughter Terri (George) their family; George Jr and Cade; Susanna (Tom), Ashley (Jose) and children; Christopher and Nicholas; Maria and son Timothy; Clarence (Emilee) sons, Chace and Jacob; Donald (Sarah) sons Jiraiya, Jasper and Elijah; Trudy Deon, son John; daughter Laurie, Mykayla and Kyle; son Ben (Sherry), Jared; Randy's son Jimmy Guinard (Lori) daughters Hailey and Violette, granddaughter Lainey. And numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Cremation has taken place with inurnment at a later time in Laurel, MT.