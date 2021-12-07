Greg Jones

Greg was born on Nov. 25, 1958, the fifth of nine children to James W. and Mary Ann Jones. As a young boy, Greg enjoyed all sports and excelled at many, especially football. Graduating from West High School in 1977 as a Merit Scholar and a wide receiver on the football team, he received a scholarship to play football at St. Johns University, Minnesota. Greg also attended Gonzaga University before chasing a dream and heading to the Florida Keys to join the commercial fishing world as the Captain of his fishing boat, the “Deltana.” Many of his favorite friends from Montana made the trip to Florida and came home with wild stories of the onshore and offshore activities from their journey. Greg moved back to Montana in 1985 and joined the family construction business, working with his dad and brothers on projects in Yellowstone Park and throughout the region.