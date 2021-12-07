On the evening of Dec. 5, 2021, Greg Jones, 63, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his residence in Billings.
Greg was born on Nov. 25, 1958, the fifth of nine children to James W. and Mary Ann Jones. As a young boy, Greg enjoyed all sports and excelled at many, especially football. Graduating from West High School in 1977 as a Merit Scholar and a wide receiver on the football team, he received a scholarship to play football at St. Johns University, Minnesota. Greg also attended Gonzaga University before chasing a dream and heading to the Florida Keys to join the commercial fishing world as the Captain of his fishing boat, the “Deltana.” Many of his favorite friends from Montana made the trip to Florida and came home with wild stories of the onshore and offshore activities from their journey. Greg moved back to Montana in 1985 and joined the family construction business, working with his dad and brothers on projects in Yellowstone Park and throughout the region.
Greg lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed many hobbies, including golf, hunting, fishing, floating rivers with friends and cheering for his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. Greg loved spending time at the family cabin near Cooke City, enjoying fishing, hiking and snowmobiling during the winter months.
Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mary Ann; brother John; and sister Teresa. He is survived by his siblings, Pati Thomas (Laird), Kathy, Jimmy, Jerry (Ann), David (Kelly) and Dan (Kari); and numerous nieces and nephews. Greg had a heart of gold and will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary at 1001 Alderson Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Services or Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley.
