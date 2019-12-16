Gregg Martin Thompson was born on Oct. 28, 1953, in Great Falls to Marion Enger Thompson and Woodruff Thompson. He was raised in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls Central in 1972. He married Carla York and had two children, Janis Thompson (Bushman) and John Thompson. The family moved to Texas and then back to Billings in 1979.
He was a kind soul who withstood many pains and ailments with remarkable grace and positivity. He had a witty sense of humor and a reserved, honest way of communicating with others. He loved camping and rides throughout the state. Family and friends were always Gregg’s first priority. He was a great dad who would do anything for his two grandsons no matter what. He found so much joy in his family, and his grandsons were a significant light in his life. Gregg always looked forward to celebrating with Elmo, Wayne, or his multitude of friends whether at a barbecue, holiday, or a birthday. He greatly cherished these laughs and memories.
He is survived by his daughter, Janis (Gavin) Bushman, grandsons Riley Thompson and Gregg Bushman, sister Janis (Harry) Tholen of Great Falls, two nieces, and many cousins and dear friends. He is met in heaven by his parents and his beloved son, John Thompson. Gregg Thompson made an impact on many lives, and he will truly be missed every day. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
