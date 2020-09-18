Gregory John Wyatt
Gregory John Wyatt, 28, was born on Nov. 4, 1991 and was called to his eternal resting place on Sept. 15, 2020. He was a retired Staff Sergeant, Air Force veteran and a proud Security Forces member. He had a heart of gold and was there for anyone needing a helping hand. Greg gave in death as he gave in life; he was an organ and tissue donor. He was an avid outdoors-man and loved to hunt and fish, but his greatest love was for his bride of three months, Katie.
He was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by; his wife, Kaitlyn R. Juhl; parents, Ron and Brenda Wyatt; siblings, Josh Stephens (Julie) and Jillian Wyatt; nieces and nephews, Eve Snodgrass, Finn Stephens, and Rowan Stephens; mother and father-in-law, Jeff and Beth Juhl; brothers and sister in law, Jeremy Juhl (Jackie), Andrew Juhl (Ali), Sierra Capps (Chandler). A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Prayer service to be recited at 5 p.m. in the Serenity Chapel at Castle Ridge Mortuary North, (10901 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio Texas 78254). Services entrusted to Castle Ridge Mortuary North.
Livestreaming (OneRoom) of the Prayer Service will be available through the following link; please click on link below:
