Gregory John Wyatt, 28, was born on Nov. 4, 1991 and was called to his eternal resting place on Sept. 15, 2020. He was a retired Staff Sergeant, Air Force veteran and a proud Security Forces member. He had a heart of gold and was there for anyone needing a helping hand. Greg gave in death as he gave in life; he was an organ and tissue donor. He was an avid outdoors-man and loved to hunt and fish, but his greatest love was for his bride of three months, Katie.