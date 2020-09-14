Gregory Kyle Cournoyer

If one were to ask friends and family what came to mind when asked about Greg, they would say he was a talented artist and would do anything for those he cared for whole-heartedly. He had a quiet demeanor, intelligent and was a physically strong person. He was courageous, feisty, had a fearless spirit shown by the amount of time he spent in the bull pen as a youth hockey player. His heart was as big as his fearlessness, you would not know it unless you were one of the very few that he would allow to witness it. Some of his favorite memories as a child was with family doing outdoor activities, creating art and he had a deep love for dogs.