Guil Reynolds Mullen, 80, died peacefully at home in Columbia, Missouri, on March 6, 2022. He was born on Oct. 13, 1941, in Billings, Montana, to Leslie Vig Mullen and Mary Alice Reynolds Mullen.

Following his graduation from Billings Senior High School, Guil served four years in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo with a B.S. in Industrial Arts Education and from the University of Missouri – Columbia with a Master of Education in Industrial Education.

In 1970, Guil married Donna Jean Wilcox Mullen, who survives him in an over fifty-year union. Other survivors are daughters Jeanette Marie Lyon (Kristopher Reed), Sara Lynn (Trevor) Wilson, son Guil Donald (Laura) Mullen, sister Rosalind Hudgens, sister-in-law Mary Mullen, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous cousins, and many close friends. Guil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.

Guil worked in high school with a gunsmith. On his weekend leave while in the military, he worked for his uncle in Hollywood creating movie sets. Guil taught Electronics at Appalachian State University and owned an electronics repair business in Boone, North Carolina, prior to moving to Saudi Arabia to work for Saudi Aramco. He specialized in Quality Assurance Training in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, for over 18 years (1981 – 1998). After retiring from Saudi Aramco, Guil lead teams for ACCET doing accreditations for trade schools.

Guil was active in the Unity Church, 4-H, Habitat for Humanity, the Mizzou Alumni Association, Judo/Jujitsu, and other community organizations. Guil spent 52 years as a friend of Bill W, the co-founder of AA, and paid it forward with many AA friends by giving his time and support. He was always willing to help others and touched the lives of everyone whom he met with his incredible heart and generosity. He will be missed tremendously by both family and friends.

In lieu of a funeral, Guil's life will be celebrated at a future date. In the meantime, donations can be made in his honor and name to: Boonslick Technical Education Center, 1694 W. Ashley Rd, Booneville, MO 65233.