Gus W. Salbador, Jr.

The Rev. Dr. Gus William Salbador, Jr, 91, died on Nov. 28, 2020 in Mount Vernon, Washington from heart disease. Gus was living independently until 2 weeks prior to his death.

Gus was born Nov. 5, 1929, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the middle child of three and only son. His parents were Anna May Fletcher and Gus W Salbador, Sr. After a brief time in the US Navy, Gus used the GI Bill to attend Stephen F. Austin State College, graduating in 1954. It was there that he met the love of his life Jane after being set up on a blind date. On June 7, 1952, Gus and Jane married at Christ Episcopal Church in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Gus went on to attend and graduate from Texas A&M Veterinary college in College Station earning a DVM degree in 1958. His veterinary degree took Gus and Jane to Montana, Siskiyou County California, Las Vegas (Circus Circus) and Texas again. Gus and Jane (and their children Sydnie and Bill) eventually landed in Billings, Montana, for 20+ years. It was during this time that Gus decided to return to school and, in his late 50's, Gus embarked on another degree path graduating in 1990 with a Master's of Divinity from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.